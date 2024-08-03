Chinese yuan rmb to Turkish liras today

Convert CNY to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
4,633.79 try

¥1.000 CNY = TL4.634 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.63384.6338
Low4.49004.4405
Average4.54274.4997
Change3.13%3.75%
1 CNY to TRY stats

The performance of CNY to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.6338 and a 30 day low of 4.4900. This means the 30 day average was 4.5427. The change for CNY to TRY was 3.13.

The performance of CNY to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.6338 and a 90 day low of 4.4405. This means the 90 day average was 4.4997. The change for CNY to TRY was 3.75.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Turkish Lira
1 CNY4.63379 TRY
5 CNY23.16895 TRY
10 CNY46.33790 TRY
20 CNY92.67580 TRY
50 CNY231.68950 TRY
100 CNY463.37900 TRY
250 CNY1,158.44750 TRY
500 CNY2,316.89500 TRY
1000 CNY4,633.79000 TRY
2000 CNY9,267.58000 TRY
5000 CNY23,168.95000 TRY
10000 CNY46,337.90000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TRY0.21581 CNY
5 TRY1.07903 CNY
10 TRY2.15806 CNY
20 TRY4.31612 CNY
50 TRY10.79030 CNY
100 TRY21.58060 CNY
250 TRY53.95150 CNY
500 TRY107.90300 CNY
1000 TRY215.80600 CNY
2000 TRY431.61200 CNY
5000 TRY1,079.03000 CNY
10000 TRY2,158.06000 CNY