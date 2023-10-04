10 thousand Turkish liras to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert TRY to CNY at the real exchange rate

10000 try
2651.48 cny

1.00000 TRY = 0.26515 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:30 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Save when you send money abroad

TRY to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 CNY
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865651.0506587.47191.44371.661110.963418.8636
1GBP1.155211.2137101.0471.667751.918891.1129221.791
1USD0.95180.823927183.2551.37411.581030.9169517.9542
1INR0.01143220.009896420.012011310.01650470.01899020.01101380.215653

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TRY0.26515 CNY
5 TRY1.32574 CNY
10 TRY2.65148 CNY
20 TRY5.30296 CNY
50 TRY13.25740 CNY
100 TRY26.51480 CNY
250 TRY66.28700 CNY
500 TRY132.57400 CNY
1000 TRY265.14800 CNY
2000 TRY530.29600 CNY
5000 TRY1325.74000 CNY
10000 TRY2651.48000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Turkish Lira
1 CNY3.77147 TRY
5 CNY18.85735 TRY
10 CNY37.71470 TRY
20 CNY75.42940 TRY
50 CNY188.57350 TRY
100 CNY377.14700 TRY
250 CNY942.86750 TRY
500 CNY1885.73500 TRY
1000 CNY3771.47000 TRY
2000 CNY7542.94000 TRY
5000 CNY18857.35000 TRY
10000 CNY37714.70000 TRY