50 Turkish liras to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert TRY to CNY at the real exchange rate

50 try
13.26 cny

1.00000 TRY = 0.26524 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:32 UTC
TRY to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 CNY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TRY0.26524 CNY
5 TRY1.32620 CNY
10 TRY2.65239 CNY
20 TRY5.30478 CNY
50 TRY13.26195 CNY
100 TRY26.52390 CNY
250 TRY66.30975 CNY
500 TRY132.61950 CNY
1000 TRY265.23900 CNY
2000 TRY530.47800 CNY
5000 TRY1326.19500 CNY
10000 TRY2652.39000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Turkish Lira
1 CNY3.77018 TRY
5 CNY18.85090 TRY
10 CNY37.70180 TRY
20 CNY75.40360 TRY
50 CNY188.50900 TRY
100 CNY377.01800 TRY
250 CNY942.54500 TRY
500 CNY1885.09000 TRY
1000 CNY3770.18000 TRY
2000 CNY7540.36000 TRY
5000 CNY18850.90000 TRY
10000 CNY37701.80000 TRY