10 Chinese yuan rmb to Turkish liras

Convert CNY to TRY at the real exchange rate

10 cny
42.88 try

1.00000 CNY = 4.28764 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Turkish Lira
1 CNY4.28764 TRY
5 CNY21.43820 TRY
10 CNY42.87640 TRY
20 CNY85.75280 TRY
50 CNY214.38200 TRY
100 CNY428.76400 TRY
250 CNY1071.91000 TRY
500 CNY2143.82000 TRY
1000 CNY4287.64000 TRY
2000 CNY8575.28000 TRY
5000 CNY21438.20000 TRY
10000 CNY42876.40000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TRY0.23323 CNY
5 TRY1.16614 CNY
10 TRY2.33228 CNY
20 TRY4.66456 CNY
50 TRY11.66140 CNY
100 TRY23.32280 CNY
250 TRY58.30700 CNY
500 TRY116.61400 CNY
1000 TRY233.22800 CNY
2000 TRY466.45600 CNY
5000 TRY1166.14000 CNY
10000 TRY2332.28000 CNY