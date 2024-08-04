Turkish liras to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert TRY to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
215.83 cny

TL1.000 TRY = ¥0.2158 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22270.2252
Low0.21580.2158
Average0.21990.2222
Change-3.09%-3.40%
1 TRY to CNY stats

The performance of TRY to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2227 and a 30 day low of 0.2158. This means the 30 day average was 0.2199. The change for TRY to CNY was -3.09.

The performance of TRY to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2252 and a 90 day low of 0.2158. This means the 90 day average was 0.2222. The change for TRY to CNY was -3.40.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7421.3883.67348.709
1 EUR1.09110.853304.15491.3241.5144.00653.119
1 GBP1.2781.1721356.518107.0471.7754.69562.264
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

How to convert Turkish liras to Chinese yuan rmb

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TRY0.21583 CNY
5 TRY1.07914 CNY
10 TRY2.15827 CNY
20 TRY4.31654 CNY
50 TRY10.79135 CNY
100 TRY21.58270 CNY
250 TRY53.95675 CNY
500 TRY107.91350 CNY
1000 TRY215.82700 CNY
2000 TRY431.65400 CNY
5000 TRY1,079.13500 CNY
10000 TRY2,158.27000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Turkish Lira
1 CNY4.63334 TRY
5 CNY23.16670 TRY
10 CNY46.33340 TRY
20 CNY92.66680 TRY
50 CNY231.66700 TRY
100 CNY463.33400 TRY
250 CNY1,158.33500 TRY
500 CNY2,316.67000 TRY
1000 CNY4,633.34000 TRY
2000 CNY9,266.68000 TRY
5000 CNY23,166.70000 TRY
10000 CNY46,333.40000 TRY