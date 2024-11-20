Brazilian reais to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert BRL to CNY at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = ¥1.254 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:30
BRL to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CNY
1 BRL to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.26381.3018
Low1.21431.2143
Average1.24491.2651
Change0.22%-1.81%
1 BRL to CNY stats

The performance of BRL to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2638 and a 30 day low of 1.2143. This means the 30 day average was 1.2449. The change for BRL to CNY was 0.22.

The performance of BRL to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3018 and a 90 day low of 1.2143. This means the 90 day average was 1.2651. The change for BRL to CNY was -1.81.

How to convert Brazilian reais to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BRL1.25428 CNY
5 BRL6.27140 CNY
10 BRL12.54280 CNY
20 BRL25.08560 CNY
50 BRL62.71400 CNY
100 BRL125.42800 CNY
250 BRL313.57000 CNY
500 BRL627.14000 CNY
1000 BRL1,254.28000 CNY
2000 BRL2,508.56000 CNY
5000 BRL6,271.40000 CNY
10000 BRL12,542.80000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Brazilian Real
1 CNY0.79727 BRL
5 CNY3.98634 BRL
10 CNY7.97268 BRL
20 CNY15.94536 BRL
50 CNY39.86340 BRL
100 CNY79.72680 BRL
250 CNY199.31700 BRL
500 CNY398.63400 BRL
1000 CNY797.26800 BRL
2000 CNY1,594.53600 BRL
5000 CNY3,986.34000 BRL
10000 CNY7,972.68000 BRL