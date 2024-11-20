Brazilian reais to South African rand today

Convert BRL to ZAR at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = R3.132 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:56
BRL to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ZAR
1 BRL to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.15453.2302
Low2.99812.9981
Average3.08783.1432
Change1.17%-2.76%
1 BRL to ZAR stats

The performance of BRL to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1545 and a 30 day low of 2.9981. This means the 30 day average was 3.0878. The change for BRL to ZAR was 1.17.

The performance of BRL to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2302 and a 90 day low of 2.9981. This means the 90 day average was 3.1432. The change for BRL to ZAR was -2.76.

How to convert Brazilian reais to South African rand

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / South African Rand
1 BRL3.13239 ZAR
5 BRL15.66195 ZAR
10 BRL31.32390 ZAR
20 BRL62.64780 ZAR
50 BRL156.61950 ZAR
100 BRL313.23900 ZAR
250 BRL783.09750 ZAR
500 BRL1,566.19500 ZAR
1000 BRL3,132.39000 ZAR
2000 BRL6,264.78000 ZAR
5000 BRL15,661.95000 ZAR
10000 BRL31,323.90000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Brazilian Real
1 ZAR0.31925 BRL
5 ZAR1.59623 BRL
10 ZAR3.19245 BRL
20 ZAR6.38490 BRL
50 ZAR15.96225 BRL
100 ZAR31.92450 BRL
250 ZAR79.81125 BRL
500 ZAR159.62250 BRL
1000 ZAR319.24500 BRL
2000 ZAR638.49000 BRL
5000 ZAR1,596.22500 BRL
10000 ZAR3,192.45000 BRL