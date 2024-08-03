Chinese yuan rmb to South African rand today

Convert CNY to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
2,550.45 zar

¥1.000 CNY = R2.550 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

CNY to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CNY to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.55052.6178
Low2.47652.4715
Average2.50932.5297
Change1.48%-0.42%
View full history

1 CNY to ZAR stats

The performance of CNY to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5505 and a 30 day low of 2.4765. This means the 30 day average was 2.5093. The change for CNY to ZAR was 1.48.

The performance of CNY to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6178 and a 90 day low of 2.4715. This means the 90 day average was 2.5297. The change for CNY to ZAR was -0.42.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / South African Rand
1 CNY2.55045 ZAR
5 CNY12.75225 ZAR
10 CNY25.50450 ZAR
20 CNY51.00900 ZAR
50 CNY127.52250 ZAR
100 CNY255.04500 ZAR
250 CNY637.61250 ZAR
500 CNY1,275.22500 ZAR
1000 CNY2,550.45000 ZAR
2000 CNY5,100.90000 ZAR
5000 CNY12,752.25000 ZAR
10000 CNY25,504.50000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ZAR0.39209 CNY
5 ZAR1.96044 CNY
10 ZAR3.92088 CNY
20 ZAR7.84176 CNY
50 ZAR19.60440 CNY
100 ZAR39.20880 CNY
250 ZAR98.02200 CNY
500 ZAR196.04400 CNY
1000 ZAR392.08800 CNY
2000 ZAR784.17600 CNY
5000 ZAR1,960.44000 CNY
10000 ZAR3,920.88000 CNY