1 thousand South African rand to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert ZAR to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
380.55 cny

1.000 ZAR = 0.3805 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:56
Conversion rates South African Rand / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ZAR0.38055 CNY
5 ZAR1.90274 CNY
10 ZAR3.80548 CNY
20 ZAR7.61096 CNY
50 ZAR19.02740 CNY
100 ZAR38.05480 CNY
250 ZAR95.13700 CNY
500 ZAR190.27400 CNY
1000 ZAR380.54800 CNY
2000 ZAR761.09600 CNY
5000 ZAR1,902.74000 CNY
10000 ZAR3,805.48000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / South African Rand
1 CNY2.62779 ZAR
5 CNY13.13895 ZAR
10 CNY26.27790 ZAR
20 CNY52.55580 ZAR
50 CNY131.38950 ZAR
100 CNY262.77900 ZAR
250 CNY656.94750 ZAR
500 CNY1,313.89500 ZAR
1000 CNY2,627.79000 ZAR
2000 CNY5,255.58000 ZAR
5000 CNY13,138.95000 ZAR
10000 CNY26,277.90000 ZAR