Maldivian Rufiyaa (MVR)
Currency name
Maldivian Rufiyaa
Currency symbol
MVR
MVR exchange rates
|USD
|ZAR
|EUR
|AUD
|CAD
|GBP
|INR
|SGD
|From MVR
|0.06577
|1.20258
|0.06028
|0.10100
|0.09124
|0.05136
|5.51140
|0.08725
|To MVR
|15.20500
|0.83154
|16.58940
|9.90074
|10.96050
|19.47000
|0.18144
|11.46120
