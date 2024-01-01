Maldivian rufiyaas to Colombian pesos today

Convert MVR to COP at the real exchange rate

MVR1.000 MVR = $288.6 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:06
MVR to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

COP
1 MVR to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High294.4340294.4340
Low276.5820261.2590
Average285.8614277.2599
Change4.35%10.39%
1 MVR to COP stats

The performance of MVR to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 294.4340 and a 30 day low of 276.5820. This means the 30 day average was 285.8614. The change for MVR to COP was 4.35.

The performance of MVR to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 294.4340 and a 90 day low of 261.2590. This means the 90 day average was 277.2599. The change for MVR to COP was 10.39.

Beware of bad exchange rates.

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Colombian Peso
1 MVR288.60100 COP
5 MVR1,443.00500 COP
10 MVR2,886.01000 COP
20 MVR5,772.02000 COP
50 MVR14,430.05000 COP
100 MVR28,860.10000 COP
250 MVR72,150.25000 COP
500 MVR144,300.50000 COP
1000 MVR288,601.00000 COP
2000 MVR577,202.00000 COP
5000 MVR1,443,005.00000 COP
10000 MVR2,886,010.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 COP0.00346 MVR
5 COP0.01732 MVR
10 COP0.03465 MVR
20 COP0.06930 MVR
50 COP0.17325 MVR
100 COP0.34650 MVR
250 COP0.86625 MVR
500 COP1.73250 MVR
1000 COP3.46499 MVR
2000 COP6.92998 MVR
5000 COP17.32495 MVR
10000 COP34.64990 MVR