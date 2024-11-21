Swedish kronor to Colombian pesos today

Convert SEK to COP at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = $400.2 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:06
SEK to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

COP
1 SEK to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High415.9710416.3480
Low400.1720394.1380
Average407.2136406.8680
Change-0.94%1.16%
1 SEK to COP stats

The performance of SEK to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 415.9710 and a 30 day low of 400.1720. This means the 30 day average was 407.2136. The change for SEK to COP was -0.94.

The performance of SEK to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 416.3480 and a 90 day low of 394.1380. This means the 90 day average was 406.8680. The change for SEK to COP was 1.16.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.7917.07211.05784.4441.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.66289.0671.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94613.987106.8211.7675.199
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56311.9410.1980.581

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Colombian Peso
1 SEK400.17200 COP
5 SEK2,000.86000 COP
10 SEK4,001.72000 COP
20 SEK8,003.44000 COP
50 SEK20,008.60000 COP
100 SEK40,017.20000 COP
250 SEK100,043.00000 COP
500 SEK200,086.00000 COP
1000 SEK400,172.00000 COP
2000 SEK800,344.00000 COP
5000 SEK2,000,860.00000 COP
10000 SEK4,001,720.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Swedish Krona
1 COP0.00250 SEK
5 COP0.01249 SEK
10 COP0.02499 SEK
20 COP0.04998 SEK
50 COP0.12495 SEK
100 COP0.24989 SEK
250 COP0.62473 SEK
500 COP1.24946 SEK
1000 COP2.49892 SEK
2000 COP4.99784 SEK
5000 COP12.49460 SEK
10000 COP24.98920 SEK