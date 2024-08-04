Turkish liras to Colombian pesos today
Convert TRY to COP at the real exchange rate
|1 TRY to COP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|125.1100
|127.9420
|Low
|118.6450
|118.3940
|Average
|122.1101
|122.4039
|Change
|-0.43%
|3.10%
|View full history
1 TRY to COP stats
The performance of TRY to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 125.1100 and a 30 day low of 118.6450. This means the 30 day average was 122.1101. The change for TRY to COP was -0.43.
The performance of TRY to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 127.9420 and a 90 day low of 118.3940. This means the 90 day average was 122.4039. The change for TRY to COP was 3.10.
|Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Colombian Peso
|1 TRY
|124.56600 COP
|5 TRY
|622.83000 COP
|10 TRY
|1,245.66000 COP
|20 TRY
|2,491.32000 COP
|50 TRY
|6,228.30000 COP
|100 TRY
|12,456.60000 COP
|250 TRY
|31,141.50000 COP
|500 TRY
|62,283.00000 COP
|1000 TRY
|124,566.00000 COP
|2000 TRY
|249,132.00000 COP
|5000 TRY
|622,830.00000 COP
|10000 TRY
|1,245,660.00000 COP