Chinese yuan rmb to Colombian pesos today

Convert CNY to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
577,154 cop

¥1.000 CNY = $577.2 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
CNY to COP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High577.1540577.1540
Low540.8320526.7430
Average554.8043550.6294
Change2.50%6.83%
1 CNY to COP stats

The performance of CNY to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 577.1540 and a 30 day low of 540.8320. This means the 30 day average was 554.8043. The change for CNY to COP was 2.50.

The performance of CNY to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 577.1540 and a 90 day low of 526.7430. This means the 90 day average was 550.6294. The change for CNY to COP was 6.83.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Colombian Peso
1 CNY577.15400 COP
5 CNY2,885.77000 COP
10 CNY5,771.54000 COP
20 CNY11,543.08000 COP
50 CNY28,857.70000 COP
100 CNY57,715.40000 COP
250 CNY144,288.50000 COP
500 CNY288,577.00000 COP
1000 CNY577,154.00000 COP
2000 CNY1,154,308.00000 COP
5000 CNY2,885,770.00000 COP
10000 CNY5,771,540.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 COP0.00173 CNY
5 COP0.00866 CNY
10 COP0.01733 CNY
20 COP0.03465 CNY
50 COP0.08663 CNY
100 COP0.17326 CNY
250 COP0.43316 CNY
500 COP0.86632 CNY
1000 COP1.73264 CNY
2000 COP3.46528 CNY
5000 COP8.66320 CNY
10000 COP17.32640 CNY