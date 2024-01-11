중국 위안화 → 콜롬비아 페소

실제 환율로 CNY → COP 변환

1,000 cny
549,479 cop

1.00000 CNY = 549.47900 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:55
환율 비교

중국 위안화 → 콜롬비아 페소 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 COP을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → COP 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 콜롬비아 페소
1 CNY549.47900 COP
5 CNY2747.39500 COP
10 CNY5494.79000 COP
20 CNY10989.58000 COP
50 CNY27473.95000 COP
100 CNY54947.90000 COP
250 CNY137369.75000 COP
500 CNY274739.50000 COP
1000 CNY549479.00000 COP
2000 CNY1098958.00000 COP
5000 CNY2747395.00000 COP
10000 CNY5494790.00000 COP
환율 콜롬비아 페소 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 COP0.00182 CNY
5 COP0.00910 CNY
10 COP0.01820 CNY
20 COP0.03640 CNY
50 COP0.09099 CNY
100 COP0.18199 CNY
250 COP0.45497 CNY
500 COP0.90995 CNY
1000 COP1.81990 CNY
2000 COP3.63980 CNY
5000 COP9.09950 CNY
10000 COP18.19900 CNY