홍콩 달러 → 콜롬비아 페소

실제 환율로 HKD → COP 변환

1000 hkd
504202 cop

1.00000 HKD = 504.20200 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:22
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.16020.7831771.32941.487760.910751.33683.0142
1 CNY0.13966110.1093790.1856650.2077820.1272020.18658711.5938
1 GBP1.276859.142511.697441.899651.16291.70587105.997
1 SGD0.7522195.386040.58912111.119120.6851121.0049662.4449

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

홍콩 달러 → 콜롬비아 페소 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 HKD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 COP을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 HKD → COP 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 홍콩 달러

HKD → USD

HKD → CNY

HKD → GBP

HKD → SGD

HKD → AUD

HKD → EUR

HKD → CAD

HKD → INR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 홍콩 달러 / 콜롬비아 페소
100 HKD50420.20000 COP
200 HKD100840.40000 COP
300 HKD151260.60000 COP
500 HKD252101.00000 COP
1000 HKD504202.00000 COP
2000 HKD1008404.00000 COP
2500 HKD1260505.00000 COP
3000 HKD1512606.00000 COP
4000 HKD2016808.00000 COP
5000 HKD2521010.00000 COP
10000 HKD5042020.00000 COP
20000 HKD10084040.00000 COP
환율 콜롬비아 페소 / 홍콩 달러
1 COP0.00198 HKD
5 COP0.00992 HKD
10 COP0.01983 HKD
20 COP0.03967 HKD
50 COP0.09917 HKD
100 COP0.19833 HKD
250 COP0.49583 HKD
500 COP0.99167 HKD
1000 COP1.98333 HKD
2000 COP3.96666 HKD
5000 COP9.91665 HKD
10000 COP19.83330 HKD