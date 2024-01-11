이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 콜롬비아 페소

실제 환율로 ILS → COP 변환

1,000 ils
1,051,940 cop

1.00000 ILS = 1051.94000 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:51
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8601651.0985591.14571.467391.634630.93302518.6377
1 GBP1.1625711.27715105.9641.705951.900381.084721.6677
1 USD0.91030.782993182.96911.335751.487980.8493516.9657
1 INR0.01097140.009437170.012052710.01609940.01793420.01023690.204482

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 콜롬비아 페소 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 ILS을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 COP을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 ILS → COP 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 이스라엘 신 셰켈

ILS → USD

ILS → EUR

ILS → GBP

ILS → INR

ILS → JPY

ILS → RUB

ILS → AUD

ILS → ZAR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 콜롬비아 페소
1 ILS1051.94000 COP
5 ILS5259.70000 COP
10 ILS10519.40000 COP
20 ILS21038.80000 COP
50 ILS52597.00000 COP
100 ILS105194.00000 COP
250 ILS262985.00000 COP
500 ILS525970.00000 COP
1000 ILS1051940.00000 COP
2000 ILS2103880.00000 COP
5000 ILS5259700.00000 COP
10000 ILS10519400.00000 COP
환율 콜롬비아 페소 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 COP0.00095 ILS
5 COP0.00475 ILS
10 COP0.00951 ILS
20 COP0.01901 ILS
50 COP0.04753 ILS
100 COP0.09506 ILS
250 COP0.23766 ILS
500 COP0.47531 ILS
1000 COP0.95062 ILS
2000 COP1.90125 ILS
5000 COP4.75312 ILS
10000 COP9.50625 ILS