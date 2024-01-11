이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 남아프리카공화국 랜드

실제 환율로 ILS → ZAR 변환

1000 ils
4974.17 zar

1.00000 ILS = 4.97417 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:02
이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 남아프리카공화국 랜드 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 ILS을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 ZAR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 ILS → ZAR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 남아프리카공화국 랜드
1 ILS4.97417 ZAR
5 ILS24.87085 ZAR
10 ILS49.74170 ZAR
20 ILS99.48340 ZAR
50 ILS248.70850 ZAR
100 ILS497.41700 ZAR
250 ILS1243.54250 ZAR
500 ILS2487.08500 ZAR
1000 ILS4974.17000 ZAR
2000 ILS9948.34000 ZAR
5000 ILS24870.85000 ZAR
10000 ILS49741.70000 ZAR
환율 남아프리카공화국 랜드 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 ZAR0.20104 ILS
5 ZAR1.00520 ILS
10 ZAR2.01039 ILS
20 ZAR4.02078 ILS
50 ZAR10.05195 ILS
100 ZAR20.10390 ILS
250 ZAR50.25975 ILS
500 ZAR100.51950 ILS
1000 ZAR201.03900 ILS
2000 ZAR402.07800 ILS
5000 ZAR1005.19500 ILS
10000 ZAR2010.39000 ILS