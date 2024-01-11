중국 위안화 → 남아프리카공화국 랜드

실제 환율로 CNY → ZAR 변환

1000 cny
2606.13 zar

1.00000 CNY = 2.60613 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:20
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86091.097591.11371.468181.636960.93320518.6394
1 GBP1.1615811.27485105.8371.705431.901481.0839921.6514
1 USD0.911150.784406183.01931.337751.491540.850316.9835
1 INR0.01097530.009448480.012045410.01611370.01796610.01024220.204573

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.

환율 비교

중국 위안화 → 남아프리카공화국 랜드 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 ZAR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → ZAR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 남아프리카공화국 랜드
1 CNY2.60613 ZAR
5 CNY13.03065 ZAR
10 CNY26.06130 ZAR
20 CNY52.12260 ZAR
50 CNY130.30650 ZAR
100 CNY260.61300 ZAR
250 CNY651.53250 ZAR
500 CNY1303.06500 ZAR
1000 CNY2606.13000 ZAR
2000 CNY5212.26000 ZAR
5000 CNY13030.65000 ZAR
10000 CNY26061.30000 ZAR
환율 남아프리카공화국 랜드 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ZAR0.38371 CNY
5 ZAR1.91855 CNY
10 ZAR3.83710 CNY
20 ZAR7.67420 CNY
50 ZAR19.18550 CNY
100 ZAR38.37100 CNY
250 ZAR95.92750 CNY
500 ZAR191.85500 CNY
1000 ZAR383.71000 CNY
2000 ZAR767.42000 CNY
5000 ZAR1918.55000 CNY
10000 ZAR3837.10000 CNY