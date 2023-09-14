Money for here, there and everywhere

160 countries. 40 currencies. Get the account built to save you money round the world.

Use money, save money, get Wise

Save up to 2x when you send, spend and withdraw 40 currencies, all in one account.
Save up to 3x when sending money abroad

Sending money shouldn’t cost the earth, so we built Wise to save you money when you transfer and exchange internationally. We charge as little as possible: right now a tiny fee, eventually free.

  • 1.30 USD
  • 5.52 USDOur fee
  • 6.82 USDTotal fees
  • =
    993.18 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    0.930750
The card that's always got the right currency

Save as you spend and withdraw over 40 currencies at the live rate automatically.
Boost your balance with our interest feature

Receive 4.33% APY on your USD balance when you opt-in to our interest feature. Instant access, so your money is available to you when you need it.

By opting in to earn interest on your USD balance, you'll benefit from the added security of up to $250,000 in passthrough FDIC insurance on your USD Balance from our Program Bank.*

Trusted by businesses small and large

Go global with the international business account. Pay employees, get paid and manage your cash flow in multiple currencies. Join over 300,000 businesses thriving with Wise.

For people going places

Man tosses American football in his hand outside on the pitch

Wise has changed the game in terms of simplicity, and certainly been a lifesaver for expat living.

UK flag

I use Wise to pay a mortgage in a different country each month. Superb. That simple.

Gerald On Trustpilot
USA flag

The best money travel buddy! Wise makes finances easier to deal with instantly.

Gemma On Trustpilot
Denmark flag

Wise has been a lifesaver for me as a student in a foreign country.

Stefani On Trustpilot

Meet money without borders

Our dream is for people to live and work anywhere seamlessly. That means money without borders: moving it instantly, transparently, conveniently, and — eventually — for free.

The Wise account is the universal way for you to manage money internationally. It's made for the world. And it's built to save your money and time, so you can do more of the things you love.

Believe in an open world

The world is richer when money has no borders. Your ideas fuel the Mission Roadmap that's getting us there — tell us what you want to see.

Disappoint thieves

Every month, our customers trust us to move around £10 billion of their money. Here are some of the important ways we protect them.

  • Our dedicated fraud and security teams work to keep your money safe

  • We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account

  • We hold your money with established financial institutions

*The current Program Bank is JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., see Appendix 1 of the Program Agreement for the most updated list of Program Bank(s). Eligible customers must opt in to the interest feature. Participants will have the balance of their USD funds held in their Wise Account “swept” into a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insured interest-bearing account at one or more participating banks (each, a “Program Bank”) that will hold and pay interest on the deposit funds. For more information on FDIC insurance coverage, please visit www.FDIC.gov. Customers are responsible for monitoring their total assets at each of the Program Bank(s) to determine the extent of available FDIC insurance coverage in accordance with FDIC rules. The Program is not intended to be a long-term investment option, checking or savings account, investment contract or security.