중국 위안화 → 싱가포르 달러

실제 환율로 CNY → SGD 변환

1,000 cny
185.64 sgd

1.00000 CNY = 0.18564 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:18
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다.

환율 비교

중국 위안화 → 싱가포르 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 SGD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → SGD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 싱가포르 달러
1 CNY0.18564 SGD
5 CNY0.92820 SGD
10 CNY1.85641 SGD
20 CNY3.71282 SGD
50 CNY9.28205 SGD
100 CNY18.56410 SGD
250 CNY46.41025 SGD
500 CNY92.82050 SGD
1000 CNY185.64100 SGD
2000 CNY371.28200 SGD
5000 CNY928.20500 SGD
10000 CNY1856.41000 SGD
환율 싱가포르 달러 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SGD5.38673 CNY
5 SGD26.93365 CNY
10 SGD53.86730 CNY
20 SGD107.73460 CNY
50 SGD269.33650 CNY
100 SGD538.67300 CNY
250 SGD1346.68250 CNY
500 SGD2693.36500 CNY
1000 SGD5386.73000 CNY
2000 SGD10773.46000 CNY
5000 SGD26933.65000 CNY
10000 SGD53867.30000 CNY