뉴질랜드 달러 → 싱가포르 달러

실제 환율로 NZD → SGD 변환

1,000 nzd
827.56 sgd

1.00000 NZD = 0.82756 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:33
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861521.0944590.92911.47111.645170.936618.6052
1 GBP1.1607411.27035105.5431.707541.909581.0871521.5954
1 USD0.91370.787185183.0821.344151.503190.8557516.9996
1 INR0.01099760.009474790.012036310.01617860.01809290.01030010.204612

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 싱가포르 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 SGD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → SGD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다.

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 싱가포르 달러
1 NZD0.82756 SGD
5 NZD4.13778 SGD
10 NZD8.27556 SGD
20 NZD16.55112 SGD
50 NZD41.37780 SGD
100 NZD82.75560 SGD
250 NZD206.88900 SGD
500 NZD413.77800 SGD
1000 NZD827.55600 SGD
2000 NZD1655.11200 SGD
5000 NZD4137.78000 SGD
10000 NZD8275.56000 SGD
환율 싱가포르 달러 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 SGD1.20838 NZD
5 SGD6.04190 NZD
10 SGD12.08380 NZD
20 SGD24.16760 NZD
50 SGD60.41900 NZD
100 SGD120.83800 NZD
250 SGD302.09500 NZD
500 SGD604.19000 NZD
1000 SGD1208.38000 NZD
2000 SGD2416.76000 NZD
5000 SGD6041.90000 NZD
10000 SGD12083.80000 NZD