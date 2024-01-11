홍콩 달러 → 싱가포르 달러

실제 환율로 HKD → SGD 변환

1,000 hkd
170.05 sgd

1.00000 HKD = 0.17005 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:30
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860061.09891.13771.466871.633560.9330818.6287
1 GBP1.1627111.27665105.9661.705541.899351.084921.6596
1 USD0.910750.7833183.00341.335951.487760.849816.966
1 INR0.01097240.009436960.012047710.01609510.01792410.01023810.204401

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

홍콩 달러 → 싱가포르 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 HKD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 SGD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 HKD → SGD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 홍콩 달러

HKD → USD

HKD → CNY

HKD → GBP

HKD → SGD

HKD → AUD

HKD → EUR

HKD → CAD

HKD → INR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 홍콩 달러 / 싱가포르 달러
100 HKD17.00490 SGD
200 HKD34.00980 SGD
300 HKD51.01470 SGD
500 HKD85.02450 SGD
1000 HKD170.04900 SGD
2000 HKD340.09800 SGD
2500 HKD425.12250 SGD
3000 HKD510.14700 SGD
4000 HKD680.19600 SGD
5000 HKD850.24500 SGD
10000 HKD1700.49000 SGD
20000 HKD3400.98000 SGD
환율 싱가포르 달러 / 홍콩 달러
1 SGD5.88065 HKD
5 SGD29.40325 HKD
10 SGD58.80650 HKD
20 SGD117.61300 HKD
50 SGD294.03250 HKD
100 SGD588.06500 HKD
250 SGD1470.16250 HKD
500 SGD2940.32500 HKD
1000 SGD5880.65000 HKD
2000 SGD11761.30000 HKD
5000 SGD29403.25000 HKD
10000 SGD58806.50000 HKD