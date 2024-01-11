뉴질랜드 달러 → 일본 엔

실제 환율로 NZD → JPY 변환

1000 nzd
90677 jpy

1.00000 NZD = 90.67700 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:28
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861691.0945590.94591.471241.645070.9363818.6014
1 GBP1.1605111.27025105.5451.707411.909151.0866821.5874
1 USD0.91360.787247183.08981.344151.502970.855516.9946
1 INR0.01099550.009474650.012035210.01617710.01808850.01029610.204533

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 일본 엔 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 JPY을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → JPY 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 일본 엔
1 NZD90.67700 JPY
5 NZD453.38500 JPY
10 NZD906.77000 JPY
20 NZD1813.54000 JPY
50 NZD4533.85000 JPY
100 NZD9067.70000 JPY
250 NZD22669.25000 JPY
500 NZD45338.50000 JPY
1000 NZD90677.00000 JPY
2000 NZD181354.00000 JPY
5000 NZD453385.00000 JPY
10000 NZD906770.00000 JPY
환율 일본 엔 / 뉴질랜드 달러
100 JPY1.10282 NZD
1000 JPY11.02820 NZD
1500 JPY16.54230 NZD
2000 JPY22.05640 NZD
3000 JPY33.08460 NZD
5000 JPY55.14100 NZD
5400 JPY59.55228 NZD
10000 JPY110.28200 NZD
15000 JPY165.42300 NZD
20000 JPY220.56400 NZD
25000 JPY275.70500 NZD
30000 JPY330.84600 NZD