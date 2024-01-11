중국 위안화 → 일본 엔

실제 환율로 CNY → JPY 변환

1,000 cny
20,304 jpy

1.00000 CNY = 20.30410 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:13
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8609151.0973591.10291.46821.637470.9331318.6373
1 GBP1.1615511.27465105.8221.705421.902041.0838821.6485
1 USD0.911250.784529183.02081.337951.49220.8503516.9839
1 INR0.01097660.009449790.012045210.01611580.01797380.01024260.204574

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

중국 위안화 → 일본 엔 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 JPY을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → JPY 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 중국 위안화

CNY → USD

CNY → HKD

CNY → CAD

CNY → EUR

CNY → GBP

CNY → AUD

CNY → INR

CNY → SGD

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 일본 엔
1 CNY20.30410 JPY
5 CNY101.52050 JPY
10 CNY203.04100 JPY
20 CNY406.08200 JPY
50 CNY1015.20500 JPY
100 CNY2030.41000 JPY
250 CNY5076.02500 JPY
500 CNY10152.05000 JPY
1000 CNY20304.10000 JPY
2000 CNY40608.20000 JPY
5000 CNY101520.50000 JPY
10000 CNY203041.00000 JPY
환율 일본 엔 / Chinese Yuan RMB
100 JPY4.92512 CNY
1000 JPY49.25120 CNY
1500 JPY73.87680 CNY
2000 JPY98.50240 CNY
3000 JPY147.75360 CNY
5000 JPY246.25600 CNY
5400 JPY265.95648 CNY
10000 JPY492.51200 CNY
15000 JPY738.76800 CNY
20000 JPY985.02400 CNY
25000 JPY1231.28000 CNY
30000 JPY1477.53600 CNY