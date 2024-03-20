Chinese yuan rmb to Japanese yen today

Convert CNY to JPY

1,000 cny
21,085 jpy

1.000 CNY = 21.09 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:38
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Japanese Yen
1 CNY21.08530 JPY
5 CNY105.42650 JPY
10 CNY210.85300 JPY
20 CNY421.70600 JPY
50 CNY1,054.26500 JPY
100 CNY2,108.53000 JPY
250 CNY5,271.32500 JPY
500 CNY10,542.65000 JPY
1000 CNY21,085.30000 JPY
2000 CNY42,170.60000 JPY
5000 CNY105,426.50000 JPY
10000 CNY210,853.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Chinese Yuan RMB
100 JPY4.74265 CNY
1000 JPY47.42650 CNY
1500 JPY71.13975 CNY
2000 JPY94.85300 CNY
3000 JPY142.27950 CNY
5000 JPY237.13250 CNY
5400 JPY256.10310 CNY
10000 JPY474.26500 CNY
15000 JPY711.39750 CNY
20000 JPY948.53000 CNY
25000 JPY1,185.66250 CNY
30000 JPY1,422.79500 CNY