Hong Kong dollars to Japanese yen today

Convert HKD to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
19,373 jpy

1.000 HKD = 19.37 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:55
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.411.4721.6630.96818.169
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8231.7231.9461.13321.266
1 USD0.920.786183.2011.3551.530.89116.72
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Japanese Yen
100 HKD1,937.25000 JPY
200 HKD3,874.50000 JPY
300 HKD5,811.75000 JPY
500 HKD9,686.25000 JPY
1000 HKD19,372.50000 JPY
2000 HKD38,745.00000 JPY
2500 HKD48,431.25000 JPY
3000 HKD58,117.50000 JPY
4000 HKD77,490.00000 JPY
5000 HKD96,862.50000 JPY
10000 HKD193,725.00000 JPY
20000 HKD387,450.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Hong Kong Dollar
100 JPY5.16197 HKD
1000 JPY51.61970 HKD
1500 JPY77.42955 HKD
2000 JPY103.23940 HKD
3000 JPY154.85910 HKD
5000 JPY258.09850 HKD
5400 JPY278.74638 HKD
10000 JPY516.19700 HKD
15000 JPY774.29550 HKD
20000 JPY1,032.39400 HKD
25000 JPY1,290.49250 HKD
30000 JPY1,548.59100 HKD