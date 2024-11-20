Hong Kong dollars to Japanese yen today
Convert HKD to JPY at the real exchange rate
HKD to JPY conversion chart
1 HKD = 20.00660 JPY
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HKD to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|20.1131
|20.1131
|Low
|19.3757
|18.0559
|Average
|19.7069
|19.0057
|Change
|3.26%
|6.69%
|View full history
1 HKD to JPY stats
The performance of HKD to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.1131 and a 30 day low of 19.3757. This means the 30 day average was 19.7069. The change for HKD to JPY was 3.26.
The performance of HKD to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.1131 and a 90 day low of 18.0559. This means the 90 day average was 19.0057. The change for HKD to JPY was 6.69.
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Japanese yen
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Japanese Yen
|100 HKD
|2,000.66000 JPY
|200 HKD
|4,001.32000 JPY
|300 HKD
|6,001.98000 JPY
|500 HKD
|10,003.30000 JPY
|1000 HKD
|20,006.60000 JPY
|2000 HKD
|40,013.20000 JPY
|2500 HKD
|50,016.50000 JPY
|3000 HKD
|60,019.80000 JPY
|4000 HKD
|80,026.40000 JPY
|5000 HKD
|100,033.00000 JPY
|10000 HKD
|200,066.00000 JPY
|20000 HKD
|400,132.00000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Hong Kong Dollar
|100 JPY
|4.99836 HKD
|1000 JPY
|49.98360 HKD
|1500 JPY
|74.97540 HKD
|2000 JPY
|99.96720 HKD
|3000 JPY
|149.95080 HKD
|5000 JPY
|249.91800 HKD
|5400 JPY
|269.91144 HKD
|10000 JPY
|499.83600 HKD
|15000 JPY
|749.75400 HKD
|20000 JPY
|999.67200 HKD
|25000 JPY
|1,249.59000 HKD
|30000 JPY
|1,499.50800 HKD