$1.000 HKD = ¥20.01 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:00
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JPY
1 HKD to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.113120.1131
Low19.375718.0559
Average19.706919.0057
Change3.26%6.69%
1 HKD to JPY stats

The performance of HKD to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.1131 and a 30 day low of 19.3757. This means the 30 day average was 19.7069. The change for HKD to JPY was 3.26.

The performance of HKD to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.1131 and a 90 day low of 18.0559. This means the 90 day average was 19.0057. The change for HKD to JPY was 6.69.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7881.341.5340.9461.39784.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.653
1 GBP1.2699.19311.7011.9471.21.773107.124
1 SGD0.7465.4030.58811.1450.7061.04262.968

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Japanese Yen
100 HKD2,000.66000 JPY
200 HKD4,001.32000 JPY
300 HKD6,001.98000 JPY
500 HKD10,003.30000 JPY
1000 HKD20,006.60000 JPY
2000 HKD40,013.20000 JPY
2500 HKD50,016.50000 JPY
3000 HKD60,019.80000 JPY
4000 HKD80,026.40000 JPY
5000 HKD100,033.00000 JPY
10000 HKD200,066.00000 JPY
20000 HKD400,132.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Hong Kong Dollar
100 JPY4.99836 HKD
1000 JPY49.98360 HKD
1500 JPY74.97540 HKD
2000 JPY99.96720 HKD
3000 JPY149.95080 HKD
5000 JPY249.91800 HKD
5400 JPY269.91144 HKD
10000 JPY499.83600 HKD
15000 JPY749.75400 HKD
20000 JPY999.67200 HKD
25000 JPY1,249.59000 HKD
30000 JPY1,499.50800 HKD