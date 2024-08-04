Turkish liras to Japanese yen today
Convert TRY to JPY at the real exchange rate
|1 TRY to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|4.9266
|4.9629
|Low
|4.3822
|4.3822
|Average
|4.7295
|4.8119
|Change
|-11.05%
|-8.33%
|View full history
1 TRY to JPY stats
The performance of TRY to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.9266 and a 30 day low of 4.3822. This means the 30 day average was 4.7295. The change for TRY to JPY was -11.05.
The performance of TRY to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.9629 and a 90 day low of 4.3822. This means the 90 day average was 4.8119. The change for TRY to JPY was -8.33.
How to convert Turkish liras to Japanese yen
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Turkish Lira
|100 JPY
|22.81960 TRY
|1000 JPY
|228.19600 TRY
|1500 JPY
|342.29400 TRY
|2000 JPY
|456.39200 TRY
|3000 JPY
|684.58800 TRY
|5000 JPY
|1,140.98000 TRY
|5400 JPY
|1,232.25840 TRY
|10000 JPY
|2,281.96000 TRY
|15000 JPY
|3,422.94000 TRY
|20000 JPY
|4,563.92000 TRY
|25000 JPY
|5,704.90000 TRY
|30000 JPY
|6,845.88000 TRY