Turkish liras to Japanese yen today

Convert TRY to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
4,382 jpy

TL1.000 TRY = ¥4.382 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:54
Wise

TRY to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.92664.9629
Low4.38224.3822
Average4.72954.8119
Change-11.05%-8.33%
1 TRY to JPY stats

The performance of TRY to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.9266 and a 30 day low of 4.3822. This means the 30 day average was 4.7295. The change for TRY to JPY was -11.05.

The performance of TRY to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.9629 and a 90 day low of 4.3822. This means the 90 day average was 4.8119. The change for TRY to JPY was -8.33.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.711.3883.67348.692
1 EUR1.09110.853304.2891.3271.5154.00753.123
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0441.7754.69762.265
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Japanese Yen
1 TRY4.38220 JPY
5 TRY21.91100 JPY
10 TRY43.82200 JPY
20 TRY87.64400 JPY
50 TRY219.11000 JPY
100 TRY438.22000 JPY
250 TRY1,095.55000 JPY
500 TRY2,191.10000 JPY
1000 TRY4,382.20000 JPY
2000 TRY8,764.40000 JPY
5000 TRY21,911.00000 JPY
10000 TRY43,822.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Turkish Lira
100 JPY22.81960 TRY
1000 JPY228.19600 TRY
1500 JPY342.29400 TRY
2000 JPY456.39200 TRY
3000 JPY684.58800 TRY
5000 JPY1,140.98000 TRY
5400 JPY1,232.25840 TRY
10000 JPY2,281.96000 TRY
15000 JPY3,422.94000 TRY
20000 JPY4,563.92000 TRY
25000 JPY5,704.90000 TRY
30000 JPY6,845.88000 TRY