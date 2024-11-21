Swedish kronor to Japanese yen today

Convert SEK to JPY at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = ¥14.05 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:13
SEK to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JPY
1 SEK to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.417514.4175
Low14.053613.7076
Average14.230314.1606
Change-1.94%-0.90%
1 SEK to JPY stats

The performance of SEK to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.4175 and a 30 day low of 14.0536. This means the 30 day average was 14.2303. The change for SEK to JPY was -1.94.

The performance of SEK to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.4175 and a 90 day low of 13.7076. This means the 90 day average was 14.1606. The change for SEK to JPY was -0.90.

How to convert Swedish kronor to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Japanese Yen
1 SEK14.05360 JPY
5 SEK70.26800 JPY
10 SEK140.53600 JPY
20 SEK281.07200 JPY
50 SEK702.68000 JPY
100 SEK1,405.36000 JPY
250 SEK3,513.40000 JPY
500 SEK7,026.80000 JPY
1000 SEK14,053.60000 JPY
2000 SEK28,107.20000 JPY
5000 SEK70,268.00000 JPY
10000 SEK140,536.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Swedish Krona
100 JPY7.11561 SEK
1000 JPY71.15610 SEK
1500 JPY106.73415 SEK
2000 JPY142.31220 SEK
3000 JPY213.46830 SEK
5000 JPY355.78050 SEK
5400 JPY384.24294 SEK
10000 JPY711.56100 SEK
15000 JPY1,067.34150 SEK
20000 JPY1,423.12200 SEK
25000 JPY1,778.90250 SEK
30000 JPY2,134.68300 SEK