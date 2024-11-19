Swedish kronor to British pounds sterling today

Convert SEK to GBP at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = £0.07176 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:08
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SEK to GBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GBP
1 SEK to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07310.0746
Low0.07150.0715
Average0.07220.0733
Change-1.76%-3.43%
View full history

1 SEK to GBP stats

The performance of SEK to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0731 and a 30 day low of 0.0715. This means the 30 day average was 0.0722. The change for SEK to GBP was -1.76.

The performance of SEK to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0746 and a 90 day low of 0.0715. This means the 90 day average was 0.0733. The change for SEK to GBP was -3.43.

Track market ratesView SEK to GBP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.7917.07111.05384.4431.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65989.0661.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94613.983106.8161.7675.199
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56311.9410.1980.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / British Pound Sterling
1 SEK0.07176 GBP
5 SEK0.35881 GBP
10 SEK0.71762 GBP
20 SEK1.43524 GBP
50 SEK3.58810 GBP
100 SEK7.17620 GBP
250 SEK17.94050 GBP
500 SEK35.88100 GBP
1000 SEK71.76200 GBP
2000 SEK143.52400 GBP
5000 SEK358.81000 GBP
10000 SEK717.62000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Swedish Krona
1 GBP13.93490 SEK
5 GBP69.67450 SEK
10 GBP139.34900 SEK
20 GBP278.69800 SEK
50 GBP696.74500 SEK
100 GBP1,393.49000 SEK
250 GBP3,483.72500 SEK
500 GBP6,967.45000 SEK
1000 GBP13,934.90000 SEK
2000 GBP27,869.80000 SEK
5000 GBP69,674.50000 SEK
10000 GBP139,349.00000 SEK