Danish Krone (DKK)
The Danish krone is the official currency of Denmark, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands. The code for the Danish krone is DKK. The sign for the currency is the abbreviation ‘kr’, which comes after the numerical value (e.g. 5 kr). Krone is the Danish word for crown, so the currency is sometimes referred to as the Danish crown. The plural of krone is kroner.
Currency name
Danish Krone
Currency symbol
kr
DKK exchange rates
|EUR
|USD
|SEK
|GBP
|PKR
|AUD
|NOK
|INR
|From DKK
|0.13402
|0.14622
|1.54727
|0.11419
|40.78090
|0.22456
|1.60111
|12.25340
|To DKK
|7.46165
|6.83898
|0.64630
|8.75750
|0.02452
|4.45320
|0.62457
|0.08161
