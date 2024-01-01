Swedish Krona (SEK)
The Swedish krona (plural: kronor) is the official currency of Sweden. Its commonly used code is SEK and its symbol is ‘kr’. The most popular krona exchange is with the euro. The krona is the ninth most traded currency in the world. Its currency conversion factor has 6 significant digits. The krona is a fiat currency.
Currency name
Swedish Krona
Currency symbol
kr
SEK exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|DKK
|NOK
|INR
|CAD
|PLN
|From SEK
|0.09450
|0.08662
|0.07380
|0.64630
|1.03479
|7.91933
|0.13110
|0.37165
|To SEK
|10.58180
|11.54520
|13.55020
|1.54727
|0.96638
|0.12627
|7.62784
|2.69069
