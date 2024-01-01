Swedish kronor to Botswanan pulas today

Convert SEK to BWP at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = P1.237 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:05
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SEK to BWP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BWP
1 SEK to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.26361.3122
Low1.22771.2277
Average1.24531.2730
Change-1.83%-5.74%
View full history

1 SEK to BWP stats

The performance of SEK to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2636 and a 30 day low of 1.2277. This means the 30 day average was 1.2453. The change for SEK to BWP was -1.83.

The performance of SEK to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3122 and a 90 day low of 1.2277. This means the 90 day average was 1.2730. The change for SEK to BWP was -5.74.

Track market ratesView SEK to BWP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07111.05584.4391.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.6689.0661.4744.335
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94613.985106.8191.7675.199
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56311.9410.1980.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Botswanan Pula
1 SEK1.23686 BWP
5 SEK6.18430 BWP
10 SEK12.36860 BWP
20 SEK24.73720 BWP
50 SEK61.84300 BWP
100 SEK123.68600 BWP
250 SEK309.21500 BWP
500 SEK618.43000 BWP
1000 SEK1,236.86000 BWP
2000 SEK2,473.72000 BWP
5000 SEK6,184.30000 BWP
10000 SEK12,368.60000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Swedish Krona
1 BWP0.80850 SEK
5 BWP4.04251 SEK
10 BWP8.08501 SEK
20 BWP16.17002 SEK
50 BWP40.42505 SEK
100 BWP80.85010 SEK
250 BWP202.12525 SEK
500 BWP404.25050 SEK
1000 BWP808.50100 SEK
2000 BWP1,617.00200 SEK
5000 BWP4,042.50500 SEK
10000 BWP8,085.01000 SEK