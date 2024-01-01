Turkish liras to Botswanan pulas today

Convert TRY to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
405.98 bwp

TL1.000 TRY = P0.4060 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.41660.4251
Low0.40590.4059
Average0.41020.4161
Change-2.55%-3.46%
1 TRY to BWP stats

The performance of TRY to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4166 and a 30 day low of 0.4059. This means the 30 day average was 0.4102. The change for TRY to BWP was -2.55.

The performance of TRY to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4251 and a 90 day low of 0.4059. This means the 90 day average was 0.4161. The change for TRY to BWP was -3.46.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782277.42183.7081.3883.67348.704
1 EUR1.09110.853302.54191.2881.5144.00653.114
1 GBP1.2781.1721354.627107.0041.7754.69562.259
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.3020.0050.0130.176

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Botswanan Pula
1 TRY0.40598 BWP
5 TRY2.02992 BWP
10 TRY4.05984 BWP
20 TRY8.11968 BWP
50 TRY20.29920 BWP
100 TRY40.59840 BWP
250 TRY101.49600 BWP
500 TRY202.99200 BWP
1000 TRY405.98400 BWP
2000 TRY811.96800 BWP
5000 TRY2,029.92000 BWP
10000 TRY4,059.84000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Turkish Lira
1 BWP2.46315 TRY
5 BWP12.31575 TRY
10 BWP24.63150 TRY
20 BWP49.26300 TRY
50 BWP123.15750 TRY
100 BWP246.31500 TRY
250 BWP615.78750 TRY
500 BWP1,231.57500 TRY
1000 BWP2,463.15000 TRY
2000 BWP4,926.30000 TRY
5000 BWP12,315.75000 TRY
10000 BWP24,631.50000 TRY