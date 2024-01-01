Brazilian reais to Botswanan pulas today

Convert BRL to BWP at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = P2.355 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:29
BRL to BWP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BWP
1 BRL to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.36902.4353
Low2.26532.2653
Average2.33052.3664
Change0.69%-1.22%
1 BRL to BWP stats

The performance of BRL to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3690 and a 30 day low of 2.2653. This means the 30 day average was 2.3305. The change for BRL to BWP was 0.69.

The performance of BRL to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4353 and a 90 day low of 2.2653. This means the 90 day average was 2.3664. The change for BRL to BWP was -1.22.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Botswanan Pula
1 BRL2.35509 BWP
5 BRL11.77545 BWP
10 BRL23.55090 BWP
20 BRL47.10180 BWP
50 BRL117.75450 BWP
100 BRL235.50900 BWP
250 BRL588.77250 BWP
500 BRL1,177.54500 BWP
1000 BRL2,355.09000 BWP
2000 BRL4,710.18000 BWP
5000 BRL11,775.45000 BWP
10000 BRL23,550.90000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Brazilian Real
1 BWP0.42461 BRL
5 BWP2.12306 BRL
10 BWP4.24612 BRL
20 BWP8.49224 BRL
50 BWP21.23060 BRL
100 BWP42.46120 BRL
250 BWP106.15300 BRL
500 BWP212.30600 BRL
1000 BWP424.61200 BRL
2000 BWP849.22400 BRL
5000 BWP2,123.06000 BRL
10000 BWP4,246.12000 BRL