S$1.000 SGD = P10.16 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:09
Updated a few seconds ago
1 SGD to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.170910.2702
Low10.015710.0157
Average10.100510.1524
Change0.65%-1.06%
1 SGD to BWP stats

The performance of SGD to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.1709 and a 30 day low of 10.0157. This means the 30 day average was 10.1005. The change for SGD to BWP was 0.65.

The performance of SGD to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.2702 and a 90 day low of 10.0157. This means the 90 day average was 10.1524. The change for SGD to BWP was -1.06.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 SGD10.16020 BWP
5 SGD50.80100 BWP
10 SGD101.60200 BWP
20 SGD203.20400 BWP
50 SGD508.01000 BWP
100 SGD1,016.02000 BWP
250 SGD2,540.05000 BWP
500 SGD5,080.10000 BWP
1000 SGD10,160.20000 BWP
2000 SGD20,320.40000 BWP
5000 SGD50,801.00000 BWP
10000 SGD101,602.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Singapore Dollar
1 BWP0.09842 SGD
5 BWP0.49212 SGD
10 BWP0.98424 SGD
20 BWP1.96847 SGD
50 BWP4.92118 SGD
100 BWP9.84236 SGD
250 BWP24.60590 SGD
500 BWP49.21180 SGD
1000 BWP98.42360 SGD
2000 BWP196.84720 SGD
5000 BWP492.11800 SGD
10000 BWP984.23600 SGD