Euros to Botswanan pulas today

Convert EUR to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
14,714.10 bwp

€1.000 EUR = P14.71 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

EUR to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 EUR to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.761214.9492
Low14.613814.4426
Average14.697914.6767
Change0.04%0.83%
View full history

1 EUR to BWP stats

The performance of EUR to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.7612 and a 30 day low of 14.6138. This means the 30 day average was 14.6979. The change for EUR to BWP was 0.04.

The performance of EUR to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.9492 and a 90 day low of 14.4426. This means the 90 day average was 14.6767. The change for EUR to BWP was 0.83.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Botswanan Pula
1 EUR14.71410 BWP
5 EUR73.57050 BWP
10 EUR147.14100 BWP
20 EUR294.28200 BWP
50 EUR735.70500 BWP
100 EUR1,471.41000 BWP
250 EUR3,678.52500 BWP
500 EUR7,357.05000 BWP
1000 EUR14,714.10000 BWP
2000 EUR29,428.20000 BWP
5000 EUR73,570.50000 BWP
10000 EUR147,141.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Euro
1 BWP0.06796 EUR
5 BWP0.33981 EUR
10 BWP0.67962 EUR
20 BWP1.35924 EUR
50 BWP3.39810 EUR
100 BWP6.79621 EUR
250 BWP16.99052 EUR
500 BWP33.98105 EUR
1000 BWP67.96210 EUR
2000 BWP135.92420 EUR
5000 BWP339.81050 EUR
10000 BWP679.62100 EUR