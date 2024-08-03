Euro to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Botswanan pulas is currently 14.714 today, reflecting a 0.569% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.163% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 14.754 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 14.603 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a -0.497% decrease in value.