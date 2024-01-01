Australian Dollar (AUD)
The Australian dollar is the currency of the Commonwealth of Australia and its independent islands. AUD is the code for the dollar. It’s symbolised by $, but can be written using A$ or AU$ to distinguish it from other dollar-based currencies. The AUD is most commonly exchanged in global markets with the British pound, and it is a fiat currency. It’s the fifth most traded currency in the world, behind the US dollar, the euro, the Japanese yen, and the pound sterling. The conversion factor for AUD has 5 significant digits.
Currency name
Australian Dollar
Currency symbol
A$
AUD exchange rates
|USD
|GBP
|INR
|EUR
|NZD
|JPY
|CAD
|SGD
|From AUD
|0.65115
|0.50851
|54.56690
|0.59681
|1.09290
|95.41300
|0.90331
|0.86385
|To AUD
|1.53574
|1.96652
|0.01833
|1.67557
|0.91500
|0.01048
|1.10704
|1.15761
