Euros to Australian dollars today

Convert EUR to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
1,675.57 aud

€1.000 EUR = A$1.676 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Wise

EUR to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.67561.6756
Low1.60401.6040
Average1.62971.6263
Change4.22%2.94%
1 EUR to AUD stats

The performance of EUR to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6756 and a 30 day low of 1.6040. This means the 30 day average was 1.6297. The change for EUR to AUD was 4.22.

The performance of EUR to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6756 and a 90 day low of 1.6040. This means the 90 day average was 1.6263. The change for EUR to AUD was 2.94.

Conversion rates Euro / Australian Dollar
1 EUR1.67557 AUD
5 EUR8.37785 AUD
10 EUR16.75570 AUD
20 EUR33.51140 AUD
50 EUR83.77850 AUD
100 EUR167.55700 AUD
250 EUR418.89250 AUD
500 EUR837.78500 AUD
1000 EUR1,675.57000 AUD
2000 EUR3,351.14000 AUD
5000 EUR8,377.85000 AUD
10000 EUR16,755.70000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Euro
1 AUD0.59681 EUR
5 AUD2.98405 EUR
10 AUD5.96810 EUR
20 AUD11.93620 EUR
50 AUD29.84050 EUR
100 AUD59.68100 EUR
250 AUD149.20250 EUR
500 AUD298.40500 EUR
1000 AUD596.81000 EUR
2000 AUD1,193.62000 EUR
5000 AUD2,984.05000 EUR
10000 AUD5,968.10000 EUR