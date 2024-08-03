Chinese yuan rmb to Australian dollars today

Convert CNY to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
214.21 aud

¥1.000 CNY = A$0.2142 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21420.2142
Low0.20330.2033
Average0.20680.2075
Change4.69%2.49%
1 CNY to AUD stats

The performance of CNY to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2142 and a 30 day low of 0.2033. This means the 30 day average was 0.2068. The change for CNY to AUD was 4.69.

The performance of CNY to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2142 and a 90 day low of 0.2033. This means the 90 day average was 0.2075. The change for CNY to AUD was 2.49.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Australian Dollar
1 CNY0.21421 AUD
5 CNY1.07104 AUD
10 CNY2.14207 AUD
20 CNY4.28414 AUD
50 CNY10.71035 AUD
100 CNY21.42070 AUD
250 CNY53.55175 AUD
500 CNY107.10350 AUD
1000 CNY214.20700 AUD
2000 CNY428.41400 AUD
5000 CNY1,071.03500 AUD
10000 CNY2,142.07000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AUD4.66839 CNY
5 AUD23.34195 CNY
10 AUD46.68390 CNY
20 AUD93.36780 CNY
50 AUD233.41950 CNY
100 AUD466.83900 CNY
250 AUD1,167.09750 CNY
500 AUD2,334.19500 CNY
1000 AUD4,668.39000 CNY
2000 AUD9,336.78000 CNY
5000 AUD23,341.95000 CNY
10000 AUD46,683.90000 CNY