5 Chinese yuan rmb to Australian dollars

Convert CNY to AUD at the real exchange rate

5 cny
1.06 aud

1.00000 CNY = 0.21282 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Australian Dollar
1 CNY0.21282 AUD
5 CNY1.06409 AUD
10 CNY2.12818 AUD
20 CNY4.25636 AUD
50 CNY10.64090 AUD
100 CNY21.28180 AUD
250 CNY53.20450 AUD
500 CNY106.40900 AUD
1000 CNY212.81800 AUD
2000 CNY425.63600 AUD
5000 CNY1064.09000 AUD
10000 CNY2128.18000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AUD4.69886 CNY
5 AUD23.49430 CNY
10 AUD46.98860 CNY
20 AUD93.97720 CNY
50 AUD234.94300 CNY
100 AUD469.88600 CNY
250 AUD1174.71500 CNY
500 AUD2349.43000 CNY
1000 AUD4698.86000 CNY
2000 AUD9397.72000 CNY
5000 AUD23494.30000 CNY
10000 AUD46988.60000 CNY