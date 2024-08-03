Euros to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert EUR to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
8,517.99 hkd

€1.000 EUR = $8.518 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.54138.5413
Low8.42778.3393
Average8.48168.4443
Change0.90%1.39%
1 EUR to HKD stats

The performance of EUR to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.5413 and a 30 day low of 8.4277. This means the 30 day average was 8.4816. The change for EUR to HKD was 0.90.

The performance of EUR to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.5413 and a 90 day low of 8.3393. This means the 90 day average was 8.4443. The change for EUR to HKD was 1.39.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Euro / Hong Kong Dollar
1 EUR8.51799 HKD
5 EUR42.58995 HKD
10 EUR85.17990 HKD
20 EUR170.35980 HKD
50 EUR425.89950 HKD
100 EUR851.79900 HKD
250 EUR2,129.49750 HKD
500 EUR4,258.99500 HKD
1000 EUR8,517.99000 HKD
2000 EUR17,035.98000 HKD
5000 EUR42,589.95000 HKD
10000 EUR85,179.90000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Euro
100 HKD11.73990 EUR
200 HKD23.47980 EUR
300 HKD35.21970 EUR
500 HKD58.69950 EUR
1000 HKD117.39900 EUR
2000 HKD234.79800 EUR
2500 HKD293.49750 EUR
3000 HKD352.19700 EUR
4000 HKD469.59600 EUR
5000 HKD586.99500 EUR
10000 HKD1,173.99000 EUR
20000 HKD2,347.98000 EUR