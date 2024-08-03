Euro to Hong Kong dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Hong Kong dollars is currently 8.518 today, reflecting a 0.956% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.511% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Hong Kong dollars has fluctuated between a high of 8.530 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 8.425 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.540% increase in value.