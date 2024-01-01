Swiss Franc (CHF)

The Swiss franc is the currency of Switzerland. The most popular Swiss franc exchange is with the euro. The franc is represented by the sign ‘Fr’ or ‘SFr’ or ‘FS’, and its currency code is CHF. The Swiss franc is fiat currency, and its conversion factor has 6 significant digits. The Swiss franc is called franken in German, the franc in French and Romansh, and the franco in Italian.