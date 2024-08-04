New Zealand dollars to Hong Kong dollars today
Convert NZD to HKD at the real exchange rate
|1 NZD to HKD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|4.8010
|4.8424
|Low
|4.5890
|4.5890
|Average
|4.6988
|4.7476
|Change
|-3.11%
|-0.99%
|View full history
1 NZD to HKD stats
The performance of NZD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8010 and a 30 day low of 4.5890. This means the 30 day average was 4.6988. The change for NZD to HKD was -3.11.
The performance of NZD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8424 and a 90 day low of 4.5890. This means the 90 day average was 4.7476. The change for NZD to HKD was -0.99.
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert New Zealand dollars to Hong Kong dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 NZD
|4.65150 HKD
|5 NZD
|23.25750 HKD
|10 NZD
|46.51500 HKD
|20 NZD
|93.03000 HKD
|50 NZD
|232.57500 HKD
|100 NZD
|465.15000 HKD
|250 NZD
|1,162.87500 HKD
|500 NZD
|2,325.75000 HKD
|1000 NZD
|4,651.50000 HKD
|2000 NZD
|9,303.00000 HKD
|5000 NZD
|23,257.50000 HKD
|10000 NZD
|46,515.00000 HKD
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
|100 HKD
|21.49840 NZD
|200 HKD
|42.99680 NZD
|300 HKD
|64.49520 NZD
|500 HKD
|107.49200 NZD
|1000 HKD
|214.98400 NZD
|2000 HKD
|429.96800 NZD
|2500 HKD
|537.46000 NZD
|3000 HKD
|644.95200 NZD
|4000 HKD
|859.93600 NZD
|5000 HKD
|1,074.92000 NZD
|10000 HKD
|2,149.84000 NZD
|20000 HKD
|4,299.68000 NZD