300 Hong Kong dollars to New Zealand dollars
Convert HKD to NZD at the real exchange rate
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Banks and other transfer services have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate, independently provided by Reuters. Compare our rate and fee with Western Union, ICICI Bank, WorldRemit and more, and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hong Kong dollars to New Zealand dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
|100 HKD
|21.61170 NZD
|200 HKD
|43.22340 NZD
|300 HKD
|64.83510 NZD
|500 HKD
|108.05850 NZD
|1000 HKD
|216.11700 NZD
|2000 HKD
|432.23400 NZD
|2500 HKD
|540.29250 NZD
|3000 HKD
|648.35100 NZD
|4000 HKD
|864.46800 NZD
|5000 HKD
|1080.58500 NZD
|10000 HKD
|2161.17000 NZD
|20000 HKD
|4322.34000 NZD