Euros to Canadian dollars today

Convert EUR to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
1,513.56 cad

€1.000 EUR = C$1.514 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.51361.5136
Low1.47201.4631
Average1.49091.4810
Change2.83%2.77%
1 EUR to CAD stats

The performance of EUR to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5136 and a 30 day low of 1.4720. This means the 30 day average was 1.4909. The change for EUR to CAD was 2.83.

The performance of EUR to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5136 and a 90 day low of 1.4631. This means the 90 day average was 1.4810. The change for EUR to CAD was 2.77.

How to convert Euros to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Canadian Dollar
1 EUR1.51356 CAD
5 EUR7.56780 CAD
10 EUR15.13560 CAD
20 EUR30.27120 CAD
50 EUR75.67800 CAD
100 EUR151.35600 CAD
250 EUR378.39000 CAD
500 EUR756.78000 CAD
1000 EUR1,513.56000 CAD
2000 EUR3,027.12000 CAD
5000 EUR7,567.80000 CAD
10000 EUR15,135.60000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Euro
1 CAD0.66069 EUR
5 CAD3.30347 EUR
10 CAD6.60694 EUR
20 CAD13.21388 EUR
50 CAD33.03470 EUR
100 CAD66.06940 EUR
250 CAD165.17350 EUR
500 CAD330.34700 EUR
1000 CAD660.69400 EUR
2000 CAD1,321.38800 EUR
5000 CAD3,303.47000 EUR
10000 CAD6,606.94000 EUR