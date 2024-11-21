Swedish kronor to Canadian dollars today

Convert SEK to CAD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = C$0.1268 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:05
SEK to CAD conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

1 SEK to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13110.1340
Low0.12680.1268
Average0.12930.1312
Change-3.21%-4.42%
1 SEK to CAD stats

The performance of SEK to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1311 and a 30 day low of 0.1268. This means the 30 day average was 0.1293. The change for SEK to CAD was -3.21.

The performance of SEK to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1340 and a 90 day low of 0.1268. This means the 90 day average was 0.1312. The change for SEK to CAD was -4.42.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Canadian Dollar
1 SEK0.12682 CAD
5 SEK0.63412 CAD
10 SEK1.26823 CAD
20 SEK2.53646 CAD
50 SEK6.34115 CAD
100 SEK12.68230 CAD
250 SEK31.70575 CAD
500 SEK63.41150 CAD
1000 SEK126.82300 CAD
2000 SEK253.64600 CAD
5000 SEK634.11500 CAD
10000 SEK1,268.23000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 CAD7.88504 SEK
5 CAD39.42520 SEK
10 CAD78.85040 SEK
20 CAD157.70080 SEK
50 CAD394.25200 SEK
100 CAD788.50400 SEK
250 CAD1,971.26000 SEK
500 CAD3,942.52000 SEK
1000 CAD7,885.04000 SEK
2000 CAD15,770.08000 SEK
5000 CAD39,425.20000 SEK
10000 CAD78,850.40000 SEK